April 11 Blackrock Inc:

* Blackrock Inc - on April 6, co, subsidiaries entered amendment no. 6 to its 5-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of March 10, 2011

* Blackrock Inc - Amendment no. 6 establishes that $4 billion revolving facility provides a minimum availability of $600 million

* Blackrock -amendment extends maturity of facility to April 6, 2022 without utilizing option to request extensions of maturity available under credit deal