BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 11 Blackrock Inc:
* Blackrock Inc - on April 6, co, subsidiaries entered amendment no. 6 to its 5-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of March 10, 2011
* Blackrock Inc - Amendment no. 6 establishes that $4 billion revolving facility provides a minimum availability of $600 million
* Blackrock -amendment extends maturity of facility to April 6, 2022 without utilizing option to request extensions of maturity available under credit deal Source text:(bit.ly/2nC3eP0) Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: