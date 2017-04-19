FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q1 2017 diluted EPS of $5.23 per share
April 19, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q1 2017 diluted EPS of $5.23 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc

* BlackRock reports first quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $5.23, or $5.25 as adjusted

* Q1 earnings per share $5.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BlackRock Inc says 9% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.50 per share and $275 million of share repurchases

* BlackRock Inc - $80 billion of long-term net inflows in quarter

* BlackRock Inc - Q1 adjusted operating income $1,151 million versus $1,047 million last year

* BlackRock Inc - Q1 adjusted net income $865 million versus $711 million last year

* BlackRock Inc says qtrly GAAP revenue $2,824 million versus. $2,624 million last year

* BlackRock Inc says qtrly GAAP net income $862 million versus. $657 million last year

* BlackRock Inc - Qtrly institutional active long-term net outflows of $1.0 billion reflected equity and fixed income net outflows of $4.7 billion and $1.3 billion

* BlackRock Inc says at quarter end, cash management aum decreased 4% to $388.9 billion

* BlackRock Inc - Assets under management at Q1-end were $5.42 trillion versus $4.74 trillion last year

* BlackRock Inc - Q1 ishares long-term net inflows of $64.5 billion versus. Long-Term net inflows of $24.2 billion last year

* Q1 revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

