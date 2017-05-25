FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
#Funds News
May 25, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc:

* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing

* Term of lease is 20 years from rent commencement date, which is expected to begin on or about May 1, 2023

* Lease is expected to require annual base rental payments of about $50.8 million per year during first five years of lease term

* Expects to locate its new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, which is owned by JV of related Cos L.P. & Oxford Hudson Yards LLC

* Lease would increase every five years to $58.4 million, $66.1 million and $73.7 million per year Source text: (bit.ly/2rDD5jW) Further company coverage:

