BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 22 Blackrock Inc
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
* Pursuant to agreement, co agreed to sell to underwriters $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.200% notes due 2027 - sec filing
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering towards redemption of its outstanding 6.25% notes due 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2noHDrK Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing