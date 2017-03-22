March 22 Blackrock Inc

* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley

* Pursuant to agreement, co agreed to sell to underwriters $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.200% notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering towards redemption of its outstanding 6.25% notes due 2017