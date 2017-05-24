BRIEF-Blackrock's Bob Miller says fed is likely to deliver rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes

May 24 (Reuters) - Blackrock's Bob Miller :
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes
* Says the central bank’s goal of full employment has effectively been achieved
* In our view, inflation data is sufficient to support further policy rate normalization by the fed
* Still no clear guidance with respect to pace for reducing reinvestment, or for terminal size, ultimate composition of balance sheet
* We think markets are not adequately pricing in continued policy normalization over next year
* Says fed is at some risk of repeating the 2004 to 2006 experience of gradual, predictable, rate hikes