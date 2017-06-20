June 20 BlackRock's Emily Fletchter:
* Says decision by MSCI to not upgrade Argentina to Emerging
Markets status may be a disappointment to some market
participants
* Says remind investors of "substantial" positive
macro-economic changes Argentina witnessed over recent years
* Says Argentina government has made good progress in
"dismantling the protectionist structures" of economy,
addressing currency controls
* Says Argentine market remains attractive; believe it is
still a "compelling investment destination" for long-term
investors
* Says "welcome" MSCI’s decision to launch a review on
whether to include Saudi Arabia into MSCI Emerging Markets index
* Says while Saudi Arabia's upgrade by MSCI expected to take
place in 2019, MSCI has ability to potentially accelerate
timeline
* Says view decision by MSCI on Saudi Arabia as positive
given long-term growth opportunities in Saudi Arabian equity
market