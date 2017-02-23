BRIEF-Blackrock's strategist says global reflation underpins long-term positive emerging market debt view

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc's strategist:

* Blackrock's strategist says rally in emerging market debt pushed extra yield investors demand over U.S. Treasuries down to level that merits neutral stance in short term

* Global reflation underpins long-term positive emerging market debt view

* Have upgraded outlook on agency mortgage-backed securities after a drop in valuations

* "A rising U.S. dollar and threats to global trade pose challenges", favor hard-currency debt and advocate selectivity

* Stay “neutral“ on outlook on agency mortgage-backed securities for now amid market concerns over timing of Fed's rate increases