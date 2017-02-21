BRIEF-Blackrock’s strategist says growth expectations signals upside surprises for Japan, France, Germany

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill :

* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill - Global earnings are collectively posting some of their best performance since the end of the financial crisis

* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill - Growth expectations for key economies, signals "upside surprises" for Japan, France and Germany

* Blackrock’s Turnill - Steeper yield curves, improving net interest margins have boosted profits for global financials

* Blackrock’s Turnill - Believe growth in key economies to translate into even stronger earnings over coming qtrs, similar to U.S. in second half of 2016

* Blackrock's Turnill - Long-term demand trends have lifted technology revenues