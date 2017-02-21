FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock’s strategist says growth expectations signals upside surprises for Japan, France, Germany
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 21, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock’s strategist says growth expectations signals upside surprises for Japan, France, Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill :

* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill - Global earnings are collectively posting some of their best performance since the end of the financial crisis

* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill - Growth expectations for key economies, signals "upside surprises" for Japan, France and Germany

* Blackrock’s Turnill - Steeper yield curves, improving net interest margins have boosted profits for global financials

* Blackrock’s Turnill - Believe growth in key economies to translate into even stronger earnings over coming qtrs, similar to U.S. in second half of 2016

* Blackrock’s Turnill - Long-term demand trends have lifted technology revenues Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.