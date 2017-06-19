June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist
* Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
provides comments on disconnect between Fed normalization and
falling long-term rates
* Blackrock's Turnill says the rates disconnect is partly
due to markets overly focusing on softening inflation data while
fed focuses more on outlook
* Blackrock's Turnill - sees sustained above-trend global
growth & stabilizing inflation ahead
* Blackrock's Turnill - above-trend global growth &
stabilizing inflation mean impact of Fed’s pace of normalization
may be greater than bond markets currently anticipate
* Blackrock's Turnill says "our base case is for modestly
rising U.S. rates"
* Blackrock's Turnill says front-end to intermediate U.S.
Treasuries, as well as credit and mortgages offer little cushion
against Fed normalization hiccups
