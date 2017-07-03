July 3 Blackrock's Strategist Richard Turnill
* Global oil supply glut hasn’t eased as fast as we thought,
but expect to see reduction in global oil inventories in second
half
* "We now see oil prices fluctuating around current levels,
in a lower range than we had expected earlier this year"
* We believe U.S. oil production could be further
constrained by reduced labor supply and rising input costs
* Prefer shares of exploration and production (E&P)
companies, particularly low-cost U.S. Shale producers
* Global oil demand not yet risen to offset higher supply,
but see sustained above-trend economic growth to support oil
demand from here
* We also like emerging market energy equities and selected
debt of high-quality exploration and production companies
* Growth rate of U.S. oil production has slowed recently
