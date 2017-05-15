FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says with inflation up from depressed levels, see rising real rates driving yields up from here
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 15, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says with inflation up from depressed levels, see rising real rates driving yields up from here

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Blackrock's strategist Richard Turnill:

* Blackrock's strategist Richard Turnill says with inflation up from depressed levels, see rising real rates driving yields up from here

* Blackrock's strategist richard Turnill says "real yields do not yet appear to be pricing in the sustained economic expansion we see ahead"

* Blackrock's Turnill says rising real yields also likely mean lower-to-flat stock valuations, a factor holding down equity returns

* Blackrock's Turnill - Generally prefer non-U.S. Equities and selected alternatives over fixed income, credit over government bonds on fiveyear time horizon

* Blackrock's Turnill says many alternatives currently do not compensate investors generously for their illiquidity, in our view

* Blackrock's Turnill says prospective equity returns are low relative to history, but we see even more subdued returns for government debt as yields shift gradually higher

* Blackrock's Turnill says many alternatives offer diversification benefits & potential excess returns in long run if investors can access top managers Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.