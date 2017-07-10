MOVES-State Street hires new CFO for EMEA
July 10 Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Monday it appointed Melissa Ballenger chief financial officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
July 10 Blackrock Inc
* Blackrock has completed first close of its UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund
* Fund closed at end of June with over 500 million stg secured in commitments from a range of institutional investors in UK
* BlackRock UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund is a sterling-denominated pooled fund, designed to deliver predictable, long-term cash flows targeting a net annual yield of 5 pct over the investment cycle
* BlackRock's 2017 Rebalancing Survey found that large institutional investors are set to deploy cash in 2017, with investors expected to make significant moves into less liquid assets.
* On a net basis, 63 pct of UK investors expect to increase their allocations to real assets this year. Further company coverage:
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan