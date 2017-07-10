July 10 Blackrock Inc
* Blackrock has completed first close of its UK Strategic
Alternative Income Fund
* Fund closed at end of June with over 500 million stg
secured in commitments from a range of institutional investors
in UK
* BlackRock UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund is a
sterling-denominated pooled fund, designed to deliver
predictable, long-term cash flows targeting a net annual yield
of 5 pct over the investment cycle
* BlackRock's 2017 Rebalancing Survey found that large
institutional investors are set to deploy cash in 2017, with
investors expected to make significant moves into less liquid
assets.
* On a net basis, 63 pct of UK investors expect to increase
their allocations to real assets this year.
