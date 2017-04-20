FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Blackstone says AUM grew to $368.2 billion at quarter end
April 20, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Blackstone says AUM grew to $368.2 billion at quarter end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp :

* Total assets under management grew to a record $368.2 billion at quarter end; increased 7 pct year-over-year

* Q1 net income per common unit $0.69

* Says economic net income was $986 million ($0.82/unit) in the quarter

* Gross inflows were $14.0 billion in the quarter, bringing LTM inflows to $66.5 billion

* Q1 GAAP total revenue $1,940.7 million versus $932.4 million

* Declared a first quarter distribution of $0.87 per common unit payable on May 8, 2017

* Distributable earnings was $1.02/unit in the quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2oNV70t) Further company coverage:

