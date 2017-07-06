BRIEF-Clayton Properties says effective July 3 acquired Oakwood Homes
* Co, a Berkshire Hathaway company, acquired Oakwood Homes & the approximately 18,000 lots it owns & controls, effective July 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Blackstone Group LP
* Blackstone to acquire International Market Centers Inc.
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Agreement to acquire International Market Centers, from Bain Capital Private Equity and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gas reserves totalled 298.7 trillion scf (Adds background on reserves, analyst comment)