BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 12 Blink Health:
* Says it has raised a $90 million series B led by 8VC, bringing its total financing to $165 million
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing