April 25 (Reuters) - Blirt SA:

* Says it has been granted a Polish patent for liquid used for storage of organs during surgical procedures, especially transplantation

* Says patent was granted for 20-year period starting from Sept. 2012

* The owner of the patent is its unit, Transmedium Sp. z o.o.