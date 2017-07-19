observer_" game on Aug. 15,Leisure Products (TRBC),Company News,Government / Politics,Central / Eastern Europe,Corporate Events,Products / Services,Toys and Games (TRBC),East European Countries,Content produced in Gdynia,Europe,Cyclical Consumer Goods and Services (TRBC),Cyclical Consumer Products (TRBC),Poland,Emerging Market Countries" /> observer_" game on Aug. 15;Leisure Products (TRBC);Company News;Government / Politics;Central / Eastern Europe;Corporate Events;Products / Services;Toys and Games (TRBC);East European Countries;Content produced in Gdynia;Europe;Cyclical Consumer Goods and Services (TRBC);Cyclical Consumer Products (TRBC);Poland;Emerging Market Countries" /> observer_" game on Aug. 15,Leisure Products (TRBC),Company News,Government / Politics,Central / Eastern Europe,Corporate Events,Products / Services,Toys and Games (TRBC),East European Countries,Content produced in Gdynia,Europe,Cyclical Consumer Goods and Services (TRBC),Cyclical Consumer Products (TRBC),Poland,Emerging Market Countries" />
FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Bloober team plans to publish ">observer_" game on Aug. 15
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
#Energy And Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy And Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2017 / 7:22 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Bloober team plans to publish ">observer_" game on Aug. 15

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - BLOOBER TEAM SA:

* ">OBSERVER_" GAME TO BE PUBLISHED ON AUG. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.