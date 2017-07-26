FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 11:21 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Bloomin' Brands Inc:

* Bloomin' Brands announces 2017 Q2 diluted eps of $0.35 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.28; reaffirms full year 2017 adjusted diluted eps and u.s. Comparable sales; and repurchases $233 million of common stock year-to-date

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly combined u.s. Comparable restaurant sales were down 0.3%

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Bloomin' Brands Inc - reaffirming all aspects of full-year financial guidance

* Qtrly total revenues $1,033.0 million versus $1,078.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

