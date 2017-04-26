FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.54
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Bloomin' Brands Inc:

* Bloomin' Brands announces Q1 EPS of $0.41; adjusted EPS of $0.54; posts comparable sales at Outback Steakhouse of 1.4%; reaffirms FY17 guidance including adjusted EPS, U.S. Comparable sales; repurchases $78 million of common stock YTD

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly reported combined u.s. Comparable restaurant sales down 0.2% including up 1.4% at Outback Steakhouse

* Qtrly total revenues $1,143.8 million versus $1,164.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

