4 months ago
BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands to sell and refranchise 45 outback steakhouses in four states
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands to sell and refranchise 45 outback steakhouses in four states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Bloomin' Brands Inc

* Bloomin' Brands Inc - sale and refranchising of 45 outback steakhouses in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico

* Bloomin' Brands, Inc refranchises 54 company-owned locations to longtime franchise partners

* Bloomin' Brands Inc - sale and refranchising of 45 outback steakhouses to Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts Inc and its affiliates

* Bloomin' Brands - sale of eight outback restaurants and 1 Carrabba's Italian Grill in Montana, South Dakota, Utah & Wyoming to Evergreen Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

