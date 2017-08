May 4 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc:

* Blucora announces first quarter 2017 results and preliminary tax season results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $135 million to $138.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $493 million to $506 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.04

* Qtrly revenue $ 182.4 million versus $ 165.8 million

* Fy non-GAAP net income to be between $59.0 million and $66.8 million, or $1.28 to $1.45 per diluted share