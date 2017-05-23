BRIEF-Blucora says on May 22, company, most of its direct, indirect domestic subsidiaries entered into credit agreement

May 23 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc:

* Blucora Inc says on may 22, 2017, company and most of its direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement

* Blucora Inc says under terms of credit facility, company borrowed $375 million from certain of lenders on may 22, 2017 in form of a term loan

* Blucora Inc says credit facility also includes a revolving credit facility with a commitment amount of $50 million with certain of lenders Source text (bit.ly/2rem54a) Further company coverage: