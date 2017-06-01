FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Blue Apron Holdings files for IPO of upto $100 mln of class A common stock‍​‍​
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blue Apron Holdings files for IPO of upto $100 mln of class A common stock‍​‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million of class a common stock-sec filing‍​‍​

* ‍Blue Apron Holdings Inc​ -Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays are underwriters to IPO

* ‍blue Apron Holdings ​-RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity,Needham & Co,Oppenheimer & Co,Raymond James,William Blair are also underwriters to IPO

* ‍blue Apron Holdings says has applied to list its class a common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APRN"​

* ‍Blue Apron Holdings says has 2 classes of voting stock, class a stock and class b stock, and one class of non-voting stock, class c capital stock ​

* Blue Apron Holdings says IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2rvXgjt

