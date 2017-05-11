FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Blue Bird reports Q2 sales $208.7 million
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blue Bird reports Q2 sales $208.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird delivers solid fiscal 2017 second quarter performance

* Q2 sales $208.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $195.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $980 million to $1.01 billion

* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly unit sales for quarter totaled 2,367 buses, 235 units (or 11%) above same period last year

* Blue Bird Corp - Reaffirming full-year fiscal 2017 net sales guidance of $980 million - 1,010 million, adjusted ebitda guidance of $72 - 76 million

* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.08

* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

