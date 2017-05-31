FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Buffalo Pet Products says on May 25, 2017, co entered into credit agreement
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blue Buffalo Pet Products says on May 25, 2017, co entered into credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc:

* Blue Buffalo pet products inc says on may 25, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Blue buffalo pet products - credit agreement provides for a $120.0 million revolving facility, of which up to $10.0 million is available for letters of credit

* Blue Buffalo pet products inc says proceeds of term facility were used to refinance existing credit facility of Blue Buffalo Company Ltd, unit of co

* Blue buffalo pet products inc - credit agreement also provides for a $400.0 million term loan facility Source text (bit.ly/2rE5OW9) Further company coverage:

