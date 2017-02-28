BRIEF-Blue Buffalo Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc

* Blue Buffalo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 to $0.94

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion

* Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc - expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $150 million - $170 million

* Outlook for full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share excludes costs related to litigation

* Blue Buffalo Pet Products - three-year, $200 million capital investment program, ongoing capital investments, will be funded by existing available cash

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc - "Q4 net sales of $295 million, up 11.3%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: