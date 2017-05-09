FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Buffalo reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
May 9, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blue Buffalo reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc

* Blue Buffalo reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 sales $302 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 to $0.94

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion

* Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc - expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $150 million to $170 million.

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

