July 13 (Reuters) - BLUE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION SPA:

* TARGETS FOR 2021 TURNOVER OF EUR 9.2 MILLION AND EBITDA OF EUR 3.3 MILLION

* SEES 2017 TOTAL REVENUE OF EUR 3.5 MILLION AND EBITDA OF EUR 353,000 Source text: bit.ly/2ulWfwn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)