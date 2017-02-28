Feb 28 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* Increase in HY revenue of 3% to 13.2 billion rand

* Increase in HY gross profit of 25% to 1.1 billion rand

* Increase in HY ebitda of 15% to 715 million rand

* Increase in HY earnings per share of 56% to 81.78 cents

* Increase in HY headline earnings per share of 54% to 81.78 cents

* Increase in HY core headline earnings per share of 52% to 82.86 cents

