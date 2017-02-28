Feb 28 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Increase in HY revenue of 3% to 13.2 billion rand
* Increase in HY gross profit of 25% to 1.1 billion rand
* Increase in HY ebitda of 15% to 715 million rand
* Increase in HY earnings per share of 56% to 81.78 cents
* Increase in HY headline earnings per share of 54% to 81.78
cents
* Increase in HY core headline earnings per share of 52% to
82.86 cents
* Market value of company is expected to increase in
conjunction with its growth in wallet subscribers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: