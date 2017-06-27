BRIEF-UK's Ofcom publishes proposals for regulating 'mobile call termination' market
* Has today published a consultation on proposals for regulating wholesale 'mobile call termination' market for period 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2021
June 27 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:
* Unit TPC concluded an agreement with 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in terms of which TPC will acquire 100 pct of 3G for 1.9 billion rand
* 3G mobile to be acquired in two stages, initial acquisition by TPC of 47.37 pct of issued share capital of 3G for consideration of 900 million rand
* Acquisition of remaining 52.63 pct of issued share capital of 3G mobile for a purchase consideration of 1.0 billion rand
* Cash consideration of 1.65 billion rand will be funded either from available cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 27 South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms said on Tuesday it would buy a mobile device supplier for 1.9 billion rand ($148 million) to expand its existing business in that field.