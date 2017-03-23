FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Blue Solutions net result group share turns to loss od 0.1 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 23, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Blue Solutions net result group share turns to loss od 0.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Blue Solutions SA:

* FY net loss group share EUR 0.1 million ($107,790.00) versus profit of EUR 0.02 million in 2015

* FY operating loss EUR 0.4 million versus profit of EUR 3 million in 2015

* FY EBITDA EUR 18 million, down 15%

* FY turnover EUR 109 million, down 10%

* Bolloré offers Blue Solutions' shareholders to acquire their shares at a price of EUR 17 per share

* Bollore will file tender offer with French market authority (AMF) by end of first semester of 2017

* Bolloré specifies that it does not have intention to implement a squeeze-out procedure once this tender offer is completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.