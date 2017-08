March 1 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc:

* Announces clinical and biological outcomes for first patient with sickle cell disease treated with gene therapy

* Bluebird Bio - adverse events (AES) were consistent with busulfan conditioning, no AES related to lentiglobin drug product have been observed to date

* Patient has resumed regular school attendance and reports full participation in normal physical activities