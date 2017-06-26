BRIEF-Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
* Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
June 26 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird Bio announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Bluebird Bio Inc says it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of its common stock
* Pctel Inc says pctel board of directors has approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share