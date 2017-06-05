BRIEF-Bluebird Bio, Celgene Corp announce updated clinical results from ongoing first-in-human multicenter study

June 5 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corporation announce updated clinical results from ongoing first-in-human multicenter study of bb2121 anti-bcma car t cell therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma at ASCO annual meeting

* Celgene Corp says 73% of evaluable patients in the trial active dose cohorts achieved a very good partial response

* All patients tested for minimal residual disease (MRD) status (n=4) were found to be MRD-negative

* Celgene Corp says no disease progression has been observed in active dose cohorts as of may 4, 2017 data cut-off