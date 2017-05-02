May 2 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird bio enters lentiviral vector patent license
agreement with Glaxosmithkline for commercialization of gene
therapies
* Bluebird bio - under terms of agreement, gsk will
non-exclusively license certain bluebird patent rights related
to lentiviral vector technology
* Bluebird bio- financial terms of agreement include an
upfront payment to bluebird as well as potential development and
regulatory milestone payments
* Bluebird bio inc - financial terms of agreement also
include low single digit royalties on net sales of covered
products
