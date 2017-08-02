FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bluebird Bio Q2 net loss per share $1.73
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 36 minutes ago

BRIEF-Bluebird Bio Q2 net loss per share $1.73

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird Bio reports second quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational progress

* Q2 revenue $16.7 million versus $1.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bluebird Bio sees that cash, cash equivalents & marketable securities of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2017 will be sufficient to fund current operations into 2020

* Qtrly net loss per share $1.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

