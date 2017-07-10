BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 260 days and interest rate of 4.6 percent
July 10Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says unit will inject 8 million yuan capital into a Chengdu-based tech company
* Says unit will hold 20 percent stake after increase of capital
* Says it completed repurchase of 1.5 million shares of its common stock, for 10 billion yen, as of July 7