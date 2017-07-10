BRIEF-Guangdong New Grand Long Packing elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Zhang Hongqing as chairman, appoints Xiao Hailan as general manager
July 10Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will acquire 15.8 percent stake in Madhouse Inc for $117.7 million
* Says its unit will hold 81.9 percent stake in Madhouse Inc after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BfRLxJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says board elects Zhang Hongqing as chairman, appoints Xiao Hailan as general manager
* Cherokee Global Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results