BRIEF-MIG Unmobi Technology's sub-subsidiary to sell entire shares in Shenzhen-based IT firm for 11.7 mln yuan
* Says its sub-subsidiary will sell 9 percent stake in Shenzhen-based IT firm for 11.7 million yuan
July 11 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says it sees H1 net profit down 3.04-20.15 percent y/y from 350.6 million yuan ($51.56 million) a year earlier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t9pTzU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its sub-subsidiary will sell 9 percent stake in Shenzhen-based IT firm for 11.7 million yuan
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT PIOTR SCHRAMM HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD