FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners says entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners says entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners Lp

* Blueknight energy partners lp - on may 11, 2017, co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Blueknight energy-credit agreement permits partnership to borrow up to $450 million on revolving credit basis,maturity date of new agreement is may 11, 2022

* Blueknight energy partners lp - new credit agreement is guaranteed by substantially all of partnership's existing subsidiaries

* Blueknight energy - agreement includes procedures for any existing lender to increase revolving commitment thereunder, subject to maximum of $600 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qaqovD) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.