BRIEF-Bluelinx Holdings reports qtrly diluted earnings per share of $1.14

March 2 (Reuters) - Bluelinx Holdings Inc

* Bluelinx Holdings Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share of $1.14 for quarter

* Bluelinx Holdings Inc - net sales of $421.7 million for Q4 of fiscal 2016, compared to $428.2 million from prior fiscal Q4

* Bluelinx Holdings Inc - Continue to evaluate alternatives to reduce company's leverage and "enhance" liquidity

* Adjusted same-center net sales were $418.9 million for fiscal q4, an increase of $47.7 million or 12.9 percent