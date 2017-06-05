BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces new phase 1 clinical data for Blu-285

June 5 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* Blueprint medicines announces new phase 1 clinical data for Blu-285 in advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors and plans to pursue expedited development in patients with a pdgfrα d842v mutation

* ‍Blu-285 was well tolerated, and most adverse events reported by investigators were grade 1 or 2.​

* FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to Blu-285 for treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic pdgfrα d842v-driven gist​

* ‍Additional data from expansion portion of ongoing trial of Blu-285 may be sufficient to support nda for treatment of patients with pdgfrα d842v-driven gist

‍company also plans to initiate a global, pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of Blu-285 in first half of 2018​