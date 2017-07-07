BRIEF-Azeus Systems updates on acceptance of tender from Hong Kong Government
* Azeus secures conditional acceptance of tender from the Hong Kong Government
July 7 Blur Group Plc:
* 100,000,000 new shares of 1 pence each conditionally placed at a price of 1.75 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 1.75 mln stg
* Placing shares will represent approximately 68 pct of company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital
* Says it set coupon rate of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 7.45 percent