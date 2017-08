May 25 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* Group revenues increased by +19.4% to £2,430.7m (2016: £2,035.3m)

* UK full year like-for-like sales +3.1% (2016: + 0.9%), including Q4 like-for-like sales +2.9%

* Excellent start to 2018

* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 22.0% to £234.9m (2016: £192.5m)

* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 25.6% to £190.1m (2016: £151.4m)

* Says has never been in better shape Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)