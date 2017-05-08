FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.06
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - BMC Stock Holdings Inc:

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $757.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $742.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - expect increased top line growth in upcoming quarters and expect at least a 50pct increase in ready-frame® sales for full year 2017

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - reaffirmed expectation of total annual run rate cost savings from merger of $46 million to $52 million by end of 2017

* BMC Stock Holdings- expect increased top line growth in upcoming quarters and expect at least a 50pct increase in ready-frame® sales for full year 2017

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - "for full year, we expect to achieve significant improvements in profitability"

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - "expect rising commodity costs to result in higher net sales and gross profit dollars in future months"

