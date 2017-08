BRIEF-bmp Holding Q1 consolidated revenue down at EUR 3.2 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - BMP HOLDING AG:

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)

* BOARD STILL EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 25% TO AROUND EUR 18 MILLION IN 2017 TOGETHER WITH COMPANIES OF MATRATZEN UNION GROUP AND SLEEPZ

* AT MINUS EUR 0.4 MILLION, Q1 EBITDA IS ROUGHLY AT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* ANY EFFECTS RESULTING FROM POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS CANNOT BE INCLUDED IN FORECAST YET, BUT HAVE NOW ALSO BECOME A POSSIBILITY VIA ISSUE OF SHARES FOLLOWING CAPITAL REDUCTION PERFORMED IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)