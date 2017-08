May 8 (Reuters) - BMP HOLDING AG:

* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 10% FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL

* PLACEMENT PRICE TOTALS 1.35 EUROS PER SHARE

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM ITS CURRENT LEVEL OF 6,900,391.00 EUROS, DISAPPLYING SHAREHOLDER SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, BY UP TO 690,000.00 EUROS TO UP TO 7,590,391.00 EUROS BY ISSUING UP TO 690,000 NEW BEARER SHARES