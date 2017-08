May 10 (Reuters) - BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG:

* CITY OF HAMBURG AND THE BMW GROUP TODAY SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO FORM A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING URBAN MOBILITY

* TO EXPAND THE HAMBURG BASED FLEET OF ELECTRIFIED DRIVENOW VEHICLES TO AROUND 550 BY 2019

* PLANS CALL FOR AROUND 400 PURE ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND ABOUT 150 PLUG-IN HYBRIDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)