BRIEF-Avis Budget Group to partner with Waymo for self-driving car program
* Avis Budget Group enters into partnership with Waymo to support its self-driving car program
June 26 BMW Group:
* BMW Group says to invest further $600 million in manufacturing infrastructure in Spartanburg plant for future generations of BMW X models from 2018 to 2021
* Says by 2021, co will create further 1,000 jobs at its Spartanburg plant
* Says new BMW X3 will be launched in fall 2017; BMW x7 will be launched in late 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2u8jsOE Further company coverage:
* Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet, has reached an agreement for Avis Budget Group to manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles - Bloomberg